Patriots Legend Urges New England To Retain Jerod Mayo At All Costs

There were no mincing words from New England Patriots’ legendary linebacker Tedy Bruschi.

Bruschi, who now is an NFL analyst for ESPN, believes the Patriots should do everything in their power to make sure Jerod Mayo stays in New England.

The Patriots are in the process of trying to make that a reality as in a rare move Thursday night, the organization released a statement saying they have “begun contract extension discussions” with Mayo in an effort to keep him with the franchise for the “long-term.”

Mayo has been in discussion for other vacant NFL coaching jobs this offseason, and reportedly the door still isn’t closed on him possibly becoming the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

But Bruschi strongly urged the Patriots to not allow that to happen.

“Whatever it is….double it,” Bruschi wrote Friday in a quote tweet of the Patriots’ statement.

The Patriots aren’t really known for shelling out money, especially for assistant coaches, but Bruschi, once a leader of a Bill Belichick defense, certainly thinks Mayo is worth it. There is a connection between Bruschi and Mayo as Bruschi’s final season in the NFL coincided with Mayo’s rookie campaign in 2008.