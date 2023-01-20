Patriots Mailbag: Ranking NFL’s 10 Offensive Coordinator Openings

As we await word on the identity of New England’s next offensive coordinator, let’s empty out this week’s Patriots mailbag.

@alhnberberoglu

Which candicate is favourite to become Patriots OC

All signs are pointing to Bill O’Brien, who reportedly interviewed for the job Thursday. I thought O’Brien was the best candidate to replace Josh McDaniels last offseason, and my opinion on that hasn’t changed.

Hiring him makes all the sense in the world. We’ll see if the Patriots close the deal.

@jack_tweeddale

Any chance any of the OC candidates are brought on as positional coaches if they don’t get selected? Or with all the OC openings are they expected to pursue other opportunities?

It’s possible. We don’t know how widespread the Patriots’ staff changes will be, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see multiple new position coaches appointed this offseason, in addition to the new OC.

The candidates would need to agree to that lesser role, of course, I could certainly see the Patriots offering position-level jobs to one or more of the coaches they interview but do not hire.

Shawn Jefferson is an interesting option. He’s a highly respected wide receivers coach — Calvin Johnson once called him the best he’d ever seen — and might soon be out of a job in Arizona, depending on whether Kliff Kingsbury’s replacement chooses to retain him. Hiring Keenan McCardell as receivers coach would be trickier, since he’d need permission from the Minnesota Vikings to make a lateral move like that.

It’s also unclear whether Belichick is interested in replacing current wideouts coach Troy Brown, whom he reveres. The Patriots Hall of Famer has helped groom two first-team All-Pro punt returners (Gunner Olszewski and Marcus Jones), but New England’s receivers struggled this season in his first year as their primary position coach.