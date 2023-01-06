Patriots Mailbag: Will These Big-Name Free Agents Be Back In 2023?

As the New England Patriots prepare for what should be an incredibly emotional game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, let’s empty out this week’s mailbag.

@jack_tweeddale

With McCourty hinting at retirement last week, who are some realistic options we could see replace him through FA/trade/draft? We don’t seem to have any other true FS on the roster.

Internally, the potential Devin McCourty replacement I’d watch is Joshuah Bledsoe. The Patriots are carrying him on the 53-man roster this season despite having excellent depth at safety, which tells me they think he can contribute down the road and don’t want another team signing him away.

Bledsoe has only played in three games this season and has been used as a matchup piece against tight ends on most of his 22 defensive snaps. But all of those came while Kyle Dugger was sidelined, so those were the snaps that were available. The 2021 sixth-round draft pick often subbed in for McCourty at free safety during training camp and had a strong summer.

Bledsoe still is a total unknown at this point, but he’s someone I’ll have my eye on as the Patriots prepare for the 2023 season.

New England also could replace McCourty by shifting Dugger or Adrian Phillips into his spot. But while Dugger and Phillips can and have played as deep safeties, both seem better suited for their current roles as versatile chess pieces who typically line up closer to the line of scrimmage.

Free agency is another option, and there are a number of quality veteran safeties who are set to hit the market in March. Among them: Cincinnati’s Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell, Buffalo’s Jordan Poyer, San Francisco’s Jimmie Ward and Green Bay’s Adrian Amos.

Some of those players will be pricey, but the Patriots are projected to have the fourth-most salary cap space in the NFL this offseason. A budget option would be bringing back Duron Harmon, who’s finishing out a one-year contract with Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders.