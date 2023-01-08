Patriots Players Honor Bills’ Damar Hamlin With Pregame T-Shirts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin’s name and number were featured in and around Highmark Stadium on Sunday, including on shirts worn by New England Patriots players and coaches.

Like the teams that played Saturday, the Patriots wore “Love for Damar 3” shirts while warming up for their Week 18 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. As of Sunday morning, Hamlin remained in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital while recovering from a cardiac arrest, but recent updates on the 24-year-old safety have been remarkably positive. In fact, Hamlin on Saturday used Instagram to thank his millions of supporters.

Here are some photos and videos of Patriots players and coaches honoring Hamlin before kickoff:

Bills quarterback Josh Allen arrived at the stadium wearing a sweatshirt featuring Hamlin’s number, prompting a reaction from Hamlin himself.

The Patriots and Bills are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

