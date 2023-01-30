Patriots Reportedly Wanted To Coach These Players At Shrine Bowl

The New England Patriots could be looking to find their James White replacement in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bill Belichick and his staff are in Las Vegas this week, coaching a collection of draft prospects in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. As the rosters were being compiled for that all-star showcase, the Patriots reportedly had a request.

According to a tweet from RosterWatch, the scat-back-type running backs were assigned to New England’s West Team, with the bigger, burlier backs playing for the Atlanta Falcons-led East Team, because that was “what each organization wanted.”

Interesting fodder from @ShrineBowl, Flacons coaching all the big RBs and Patriots coaching all the scat backs is by design. That?s what each organization wanted. — RosterWatch (@RosterWatch) January 30, 2023

The Patriots have one of the NFL’s top all-around backs in Rhamondre Stevenson, who’s coming off a breakout sophomore season, but they never truly replaced White following the longtime third-down back’s retirement last summer.

Ty Montgomery initially filled that role but suffered what proved to be a season-ending injury in Week 1, and fourth-round rookie Pierre Strong — projected as a potential White successor after last year’s draft — wasn’t ready for a full offensive workload, totaling just 10 carries and seven receptions over 15 appearances.

Most of White’s passing-down duties fell to Stevenson. He was productive in that role, leading the Patriots in both rushing yards (1,040) and catches (69), but his heavy workload coupled with multiple injuries to early-down running mate Damien Harris caused the 2021 fourth-rounder to wear down late in the year. Harris is an impending free agent, while Stevenson, Strong and 2022 sixth-round pick Kevin Harris are under contract for next season.