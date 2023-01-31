Patriots Rumors: Devin McCourty Recovering From Offseason Surgery

Longtime New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty seems to have suffered an injury during the 2022 campaign.

McCourty, who is set to hit free agency when the new league year begins in March, is recovering from shoulder surgery, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Tuesday.

Reiss did not share any details regarding when or how McCourty suffered the injury, though he noted McCourty played 97% of defensive snaps over the course of the season while starting all 17 games.

There also remains the possibility that McCourty could retire this offseason rather than return for his 14th season in New England. Based on the reaction of Patriots players following their season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills, it seems like a strong possibility that could be the case.

Perhaps the shoulder injury will serve as another reason why McCourty opts to hang up his cleats after a career that one day will earn him a red jacket in the Patriots Hall of Fame.