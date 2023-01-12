Patriots Rumors: New Context On Bill Belichick’s Coaching Plans

We’re starting to see a somewhat clearer picture of how Bill Belichick will go about fixing the New England Patriots offense.

On Wednesday, multiple reports indicated Belichick’s end-of-season meeting with team owner Robert Kraft resulted in the two being on the same page about making changes to the offense’s coaching structure. What form those changes take — will Bill O’Brien replace Matt Patricia? is Kliff Kingsbury an option? — remains to be seen, but it appears Belichick will not run it back with the same group that created an anemic mess in 2022.

A handful of reporters offered additional insight as the day progressed.

“Bill knew it was untenable to continue to go forward with this configuration,” a source told NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. “He’s all about the end results. You can’t deny what they were.”

The same source told Giardi that 24-year-old quarterback Mac Jones still has a ton of support in the organization.

During a Wednesday night NBC Sports Boston appearance, Tom E. Curran said Belichick won’t announce a slew of firings, instead potentially opting to reassign coaches, such as the much-maligned Cam Achord. Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard provided a similar report earlier in the day.

“There’ll be reassignments,” Curran said. “There will not be firings, to my estimation. I mean, again, this is what I’m logically putting together from the conversations I’ve had: There might be somebody who’s elsewhere, but I don’t think that people will be scapegoated. And … I don’t think anybody’s head is going to be on a spike.”