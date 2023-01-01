Patriots Rumors: Robert Kraft ‘Not Happy’ With Offensive Coaches

“The interesting part about this is the one guy I’ve heard that Kraft actually likes and would like to keep around is the tight ends coach, Nick Caley, who was up to be the coordinator a year ago and now is on an expiring contract and I think a lot of people expect would take a look at a job in Vegas in 2023.

“So you have a lot of moving parts here, and the indications that I’ve gotten are that Kraft has expressed to people within the building that he’s not happy with the offensive coaching situation, which of course mirrors how a lot of the general public feels.”

Breer said it’s unclear how Belichick plans to proceed at these key coaching spots and whether he and Kraft share the same view. Former Patriots OC Bill O’Brien has been rumored as a strong candidate to return to New England and replace Patricia, but O’Brien this week said he has not had contact with the Patriots since April.

“I think that’s the operative question here — how Bill responds to all of this at the end of the year,” Breer said. “I think when the year ends could affect all of this. They haven’t been in this position in forever. Normally, they have promoted from within. They haven’t been in a position to go chase assistant coaches on the market right after the season ends, and that market moves very quickly. The desired candidates in a lot of cases are gone within two or three days after the season ends. They have to take jobs when they can.

“So I think once we get to the end of the season, this can’t be a two- or three-week process of Bill trying to figure things out. He’s going to have to get pieces in place quickly whether they make the playoffs or not, and I just think a lot of this is going to come down to whether Bill does this on his own or not. Will Bill on his own volition go and change the offensive coaching staff, or is it going to take Robert Kraft going to him.

“And then if Robert Kraft goes to him, how does he address Bill Belichick? Is it an ultimatum? Is it a discussion? I think there’s a lot to be determined there, and how Robert Kraft approaches this if Bill doesn’t make the changes on his own is going to be very interesting and probably dictates which way this goes.”

The 7-8 Patriots must beat the 8-7 Miami Dolphins on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.