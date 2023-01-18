Patriots Rumors: What Bill O’Brien Is Doing During OC Search

The New England Patriots launched their offensive coordinator search in earnest this week.

On Wednesday, they reportedly interviewed tight ends coach Nick Caley and requested to interview Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, who does not have any direct Patriots connections but played for Bill Belichick in Cleveland in the early 1990s.

But what about Bill O’Brien? Multiple outlets have indicated he’s the front-runner for this job, but as of Wednesday afternoon, none had reported that he’d interviewed with the Patriots or received a request to do so.

A new report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport might explain why.

Rapoport said Wednesday on NFL Network that “most people believe (O’Brien) is the favorite” to become New England’s next offensive coordinator, but that he’s still fulfilling his obligations to his current employer, Nick Saban and the University of Alabama.

“(He) is right now out recruiting,” Rapoport said.

From NFL Now: The #Patriots currently have three OC candidates. pic.twitter.com/FGJuWJZqUt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2023

The two-year contract O’Brien signed at Alabama expires Feb. 28. It’s unclear whether Belichick, a longtime friend of Saban’s, will wait until that point to interview O’Brien, or whether O’Brien will meet with the Patriots while finishing off his final Crimson Tide duties.