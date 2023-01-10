Patriots Sign 11 Players To Future Contracts After Season Finale

The Patriots began the process of constructing their 2023 roster Tuesday, locking up most of their 2022 practice squad.

New England signed the following 11 players to future contracts two days after its season-ending loss in Buffalo:

LB Terez Hall

DB Brad Hawkins

OL Hayden Howerton

DB Quandre Mosely

LB Calvin Munson

WR Tre Nixon

DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

DL LaBryan Ray

TE Matt Sokol

RB J.J. Taylor

TE Scotty Washington

Hawkins, Mosely, Munson, Sokol, Taylor and Washington appeared in games for the Patriots this season, with Sokol leading that group with 34 total snaps played. Washington was placed on injured reserve after his lone appearance and was seen with a cast on his ankle during Monday’s locker-room cleanout.

Injuries prevented Ray from contributing as an undrafted rookie, but he might be the most intriguing of the Patriots’ future signees. The Alabama product was a training camp and preseason standout, with many projecting he’d make the team’s Week 1 roster.

Five members of the Patriots’ P-squad were not retained: quarterback Garrett Gilbert, linebacker Jamie Collins, kicker Tristan Vizcaino, offensive lineman Bill Murray and wide receiver Lynn Bowden.

Murray, who’s been with New England since May 2020, transitioned from defensive tackle during training camp and was elevated to the gameday roster three times this season, logging three snaps on special teams. Bowden, whose offensive versatility made him a notable September pickup, spent the entire season on the practice squad, playing 14 snaps in his lone elevation.