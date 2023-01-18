Patriots Sign Former Bucs, Rutgers Linebacker To Future Contract

After setting up interviews with three offensive coordinator candidates, the Patriots punctuated their busy Wednesday by making a minor roster transaction.

New England signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a reserve/contract, as first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss and KPRC-TV’s Aaron Wilson. The 23-year-old’s deal will take effect after the start of the new league year in March, and he’ll be given an opportunity to compete for a roster spot during training camp.

Fatukasi, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound linebacker, spent his collegiate career at Rutgers, long a Patriots feeder program during the Bill Belichick era. He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent last offseason, eventually being active for 13 games before the Bucs waived him in December. Fatukasi spent the rest of the 2022 season on the Denver Broncos practice squad.

All but one of the New York native’s snaps in 2022 came on special teams, an area in which New England struggled mightily throughout the season. After the conclusion of its season, the Patriots signed 11 of their practice squad players to future contracts.