Patriots Sign Little-Known Defensive Back To Future Contract

The New England Patriots announced Thursday that they signed defensive back Rodney Randle Jr. to a future contract.

Randle, 25, initially was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as a rookie free agent in 2019 out of Lamar University. The two-time All-Southland Conference selection was released by LA at the end of training camp and has not played in the NFL since.

The 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback has most recently spent time with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL (2020) and with the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger Cats of the Canadian Football League. Randle played in 23 CFL games where he compiled 58 total tackles, four interceptions and 11 special teams tackles.

During his college career, Randle also returned 84 kicks for 1,802 yards and one touchdown for an average of 21-plus yards per kickoff return. He concluded his career just one return and 18 return yards shy of being Lamar’s all-time leader.