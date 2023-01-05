With Punters Leading Way, Patriots Special Teams Have Been Awful

Statistically, the Patriots in 2021 had their worst campaign on special teams in the Bill Belichick era. It was a jarringly poor performance from a unit that typically is among the NFL’s best.

Well, this season’s been even worse — by a lot.

In 2020, New England’s special teams finished first in Football Outsiders’ DVOA rankings, which largely function as football’s equivalent of baseball’s wins-above-replacement metric. It’s one of the best tools for measuring the overall effectiveness and efficiency of a team’s performance on offense, defense or special teams.

The strong showing in 2020 was especially encouraging considering it was Cam Achord’s first as special teams coordinator. Any concerns about a dropoff after the exit of Joe Judge, who coached Patriots special teams from 2012 through 2019, largely disappeared.

However, in 2021, Patriots special teams finished 18th in DVOA, the lowest during Belichick’s tenure. In the previous 21 seasons, New England never finished lower than 16th and finished in the top 10 a stunning 16 times.

Entering Week 18, Patriots special teams rank 27th in DVOA. Oh, and the group ranks 29th in weighted DVOA, which puts a greater emphasis on performances in games later in the season. So, New England’s special teams unit has gotten worse as the season has progressed.

In fact, according to Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal, Patriots special teams have the second-worst DVOA since Week 11, with only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ranking worse.