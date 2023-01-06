Patriots Suspend Jack Jones, Jake Bailey Ahead Of Bills Game

The New England Patriots seemingly have suspended two of their players ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale in Buffalo.

The Patriots on Friday shifted rookie cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey from injured reserve to the “reserve/suspended by club” list, according to the NFL transaction wire. The moves were retroactive to Dec. 31, meaning both players could lose two game checks.

The “by club” designation signifies these are team-imposed suspensions, not sanctions handed down by the NFL. It’s unclear what triggered either ban.

Jones, who was placed on IR before last week’s win over the Miami Dolphins, would not have been eligible to play again this season unless the Patriots reached the AFC Championship Game. The fourth-round draft pick said after suffering a knee injury during New England’s Week 14 win in Arizona that he did not expect to miss significant time, but he never returned before landing on IR.

“I should be good,” he told NESN.com on Dec. 13. “Give it a couple days.”

Jones’ agent, Jamal Toosan, said in a statement to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo that the suspension “appears to be based on a miscommunication regarding Jack’s rehab process.”

The Patriots placed Bailey on IR with a back injury on Nov. 19. He became eligible to return three weeks ago and began practicing Dec. 21 but never was activated to the 53-man roster. Head coach Bill Belichick announced Friday that Bailey would not return this season because his IR-return window had expired.