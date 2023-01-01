Patriots’ Trent Brown Channels Dr. Seuss With Outrageous Pregame Outfit

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots left tackle Trent Brown looked like he stepped right out of a Dr. Seuss book and into Gillette Stadium on Sunday for a matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Brown arrived to the stadium wearing a very colorful pregame outfit that made him look more like a character in one of the famed author’s stories than an NFL offensive lineman.

It certainly was a wild look from the 6-foot-8, 370-pounder, and thankfully there’s photo evidence of his outrageous fit.

Quite a look for Trent Brown today. https://t.co/h9edaaTLUY pic.twitter.com/kdmZBS0IrW — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 1, 2023

The unseasonably warm weather — kickoff temperatures were in the 50s — also helped Brown pull off shorts with his outfit.

It definitely was a striking display from Brown, who might want to rethink who he is getting fashion tips from in the New Year.

Regardless, he’ll look to keep the Patriots’ playoff hopes alive as they need a win over the Dolphins to stay in contention.