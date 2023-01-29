Paul Pierce Wears Unique Outfit To Celtics-Lakers Game

BOSTON — Paul Pierce typically arrives to marquee Celtics games to show his support for the team, and “The Truth” certainly made a fashion statement Saturday.

Boston took on the Los Angeles Lakers in a primetime matchup, and there isn’t much else better in the NBA than the rivalry between two historic franchises.

Pierce helped keep that feud alive during his time with the Celtics, and it also marked another LeBron James versus Boston matchup, which the Hall of Famer played a huge part in.

The two stars caught up before the game, and fans could not help but notice the outfit Pierce was wearing.

Paul Pierce is without a doubt, a first-ballot, trash-talking Hall of Famer. But it'd be hard for anyone to get flustered by your words when they're laughing at your pants. pic.twitter.com/hVVv6boZzw — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) January 29, 2023

There likely are some Celtics fans who are wondering where they could get a pair of pants like that, but it’s probably not what people were expecting in a Pierce-James face-to-face.

It was a contrast to what Jayson Tatum wore pregame when he chose to honor the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.