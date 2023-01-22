Payton Pritchard’s ‘Tough Mindset’ Crucial In Celtics Comeback

Payton Pritchard has scratched and clawed to earn minutes on the floor for the Boston Celtics all season long.

The Celtics encountered a far too familiar situation against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, following the early departures of veterans Marcus Smart and Robert Williams — who both played less than 17 minutes. And while both defensive leaders had positive updates after the 106-104 road win, this positioned Payton Pritchard to step up when called upon. And that’s exactly what the undersized guard did.

Pritchard, who’s played a career-low 11.2 minutes per game this season, needed just one quarter’s worth of time on the floor to contribute a pivotal impact for Boston. In the fourth quarter, the 24-year-old scored 12 points (his game total) and shot 4-for-7 from beyond the arc with two rebounds and as many assists. Pritchard also registered a game-leading plus-19 rating when it was all set and done.

After the win — Boston’s ninth consecutive — Pritchard highlighted his “tough mindest” which didn’t just come in handy against the Raptors, but has propelled him throughout his basketball career.

“I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without having a tough mindset,” Pritchard said, as transcribed by Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. “A lot of people look at me and I’m a 6-foot-1, white, American guard. A lot of us aren’t there. So you’ve got to be tough and bring it every day.”

Pritchard also came through with the go-ahead 3-pointer which both gave the Celtics the lead late and proved to be the eventual game-winner.

He’s played 31 games through Boston’s first 47 and only in three has Pritchard totaled a minimum of 20 minutes. As a result, Pritchard has averaged just 4.8 points on 4.4 field goal attempts per contest — both career lows. Yet, the win spoke volumes to the young veteran’s preparation to settle in for Boston when the team is in need of depth contribution.