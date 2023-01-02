Penn State Vs. Utah Live Stream: Watch Rose Bowl Online, On TV

Penn State and Utah will look to cap off their strong seasons with a Rose Bowl victory.

The No. 11 Nittany Lions will hope to win their second-ever Rose Bowl, with a drought dating back to 1995. The Utes are back at Pasadena, Calif. for their second consecutive season after losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes last season.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford will take on a stout Utah defense that handed the USC Trojans their only loss of the season en route to a Pac-12 Championship. The Utes will be without star tight end Dalton Kincaid and top cornerback Clark Phillips III against a Nittany Lions squad whose two losses came against the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State, who both made the College Football Playoff.

The Utes are a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 53.

Here’s how to watch the 2023 Rose Bowl online and on TV:

When: Monday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN