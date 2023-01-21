Philadelphia Watergate? Giants Have Hotel Issue Before Eagles Game

Philadelphia sports fans are known to be a passionate bunch, and for that reason many are questioning whether Eagles supporters could be behind some misfortune experienced by the New York Giants on Saturday.

Despite it being a relatively common and short commute for the Giants, New York opted to stay in a hotel in the Center City District of Philadelphia before Saturday night’s NFC divisional round game. It just so happens the Giants also were treated to a busted pipe at the team’s hotel, meaning there was no water and no morning showers, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Raanan reported at 11:18 a.m. ET, some nine hours before kickoff, that the hotel was working on a fix.

To no surprise, however, it had many on Twitter speculating it was a product of Philadelphia fans trying to throw the G-Men off their game. The top-seeded Eagles, who enter the contest as an 8-point home favorite, will host the NFC Championship Game next week with a victory over the seventh-seeded Giants.

Could it truly be a coincidence? Well, sure. But it also could be a way of showing home-field advantage in Philadelphia isn’t strictly just on the field.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images
