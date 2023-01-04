Positive Update Provided On Damar Hamlin’s Condition Following Collapse

After nearly 24 hours of waiting, some good news has finally been reported on the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

“I just spoke to Dorrian Glenn, Damar Hamlin’s uncle, who said that his nephew is on a ventilator to help him breathe,” Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com tweeted Tuesday. “Damar has a little lung damage but he’s now breathing using only 50% of ventilator. He needed 100% yesterday.

” ‘That’s a good thing. That’s a good sign,’ ” Glenn told Parrino.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson confirmed the update with a report of her own.

“Received word this evening that Damar Hamlin’s ‘breathing is improving,’ ” Anderson tweeted.

Hamlin, 24, is in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field in a matchup with Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. After requiring on-field medical attention — where he was resucitated on the field, according to Glenn, he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center?s ICU and sedated.