Pro Football HOF Announcement Postponed Out Of Respect For Damar Hamlin

The Pro Football Hall of Fame was scheduled to make its latest announcement in dwindling down the field of hopefuls for enshrinement in 2023, but that will take a back seat following the horrifying incident involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night.

“Out of respect for Damar Hamlin, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and NFL Network have postponed tonight’s scheduled announcement of the 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the Hall’s Class of 2023,” NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero tweeted Tuesday. “The program tentatively has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. ET Wednesday.”

Hamlin, 24, is in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field in a matchup with Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. After requiring on-field medical attention, he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s ICU and sedated.

Fifteen finalists will be chosen from a 28-player field including Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Ronde Barber, Anquan Boldin, Henry Ellard, Jahri Evans, London Fletcher, Dwight Freeney, James Harrison, Rodney Harrison, Devin Hester, Torry Holt, Andre Johnson, Albert Lewis, Robert Mathis, Darrelle Revis, Steve Smith Sr., Fred Taylor, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas, Hines Ward, DeMarcus Ware, Ricky Watters, Reggie Wayne, Vince Wilfork, Patrick Willis and Darren Woodson.