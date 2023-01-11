Rafael Devers Shares Instagram Message After Signing New Red Sox Deal

Not only did Rafael Devers address the media Wednesday, shortly after the Boston Red Sox announced his 10-year contract extension that runs through the 2033 season.

The star third baseman also took to Instagram with a message for his followers.

Devers shared a post with two photos: one of him signing his first Red Sox contract as a 16-year-old back in 2013 and one of him signing his new deal Wednesday.

He also wrote in Spanish: “GRACIAS A DIOS POR ESTA OPORTUNIDAD (two smiley face emojis) de seguir demostrando mi talento en dónde me gusta y donde quiero estar y también a mii familia por todos éstos momentos y por siempre estar a mi lado (two heart emojis) @redsox for ever”

Which, according to Google, translates in English to: “THANK GOD FOR THIS OPPORTUNITY (two smiley face emojis) to continue demonstrating my talent where I like it and where I want to be and also to my family for all these moments and for always being by my side (two heart emojis) @redsox for ever”

Devers explained during Wednesday’s news conference that he had no interest in testing Major League Baseball free agency despite being just one year away from hitting the open market. The 26-year-old has spent his entire MLB career with the Red Sox and long has expressed a desire to remain with Boston for the foreseeable future.