Rafael Devers, Red Sox Reportedly Agree To Massive Contract Extension

Boston Red Sox fans finally can exhale, as Rafael Devers is staying put for the foreseeable future.

Devers and the Red Sox are in agreement on an 11-year, $331 million contract extension, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Carlos Baerga was the first to report the agreement, which USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier since have confirmed.

Rosenthal reported, citing a source, the deal begins in 2024 and includes a $20 million signing bonus. The $331 million total value, as Rosenthal notes, is the sixth-highest in Major League Baseball history. It’s also the largest contract in Red Sox history.

Devers? deal will be the sixth-largest in major-league history by total value. His $30.09M average annual value will be the 21st highest. It is the biggest contract negotiated by his agency, Rep 1 Sports. https://t.co/1nyaCX3Y7u — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 4, 2023

Devers on Tuesday avoided salary arbitration with a one-year contract reportedly worth $17.5 million for 2023. The new extension carries an average annual value of about $30.09 million, the 21st-highest mark in MLB history, according to Rosenthal.

Devers, a two-time All-Star, is coming off a 2022 season in which he slashed .295/.358/.521 with 27 home runs and 88 RBIs in 141 games (614 plate appearances). He’s established himself as one of the best third basemen in baseball since debuting in 2017 and clearly is a franchise cornerstone as the Red Sox look to return to playoff contention in 2023 and beyond.