Rams Rumors: Sean McVay Reveals Future As Head Coach

Sean McVay reportedly will return to be the head coach of the Rams despite growing rumors he would leave.

Dianna Russini was the first to report the 36-year-old told members of the Los Angeles organization about his future with the team. Multiple other reporters confirmed McVay’s future with the Rams, and now the Super Bowl-winning coach reportedly has begun evaluating potential staff changes, according to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.

The coach’s future was in doubt after reports of alleged burnout and the idea of a rebuild not what McVay desired. Rumors of a career on television also put his future in Los Angeles in doubt, but the 2017 Coach of the Year will be back for at least one more season.

McVay reportedly has allowed members of his staff to pursue other opportunities, and former offensive coordinator Liam Coen left for the same position for the Kansas Jayhawks this week.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris’ name has been floated for potential head coach vacancies, and pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson’s name has been suggested for the offensive coordinator position with the New England Patriots.

But it appears McVay does not want to leave the Rams after a 5-12 season following a Super Bowl season. Los Angeles does not have a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That pick, which is No. 6 overall, belongs to the Detroit Lions from the Matthew Stafford trade.

Speaking of the quarterback, his future is unknown after he was shut down after Week 11 due to a spinal cord contusion. The Rams signed Baker Mayfield from the Carolina Panthers to finish out the season, and he might be the starter in 2023.