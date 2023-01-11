NFL Head Coach Openings: Ranking Five Current Landing Spots

“Black Monday” in the NFL is behind us, and while it’s no certainty there will be just five head coaching openings this offseason, there’s enough to digest.

Longtime New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, specifically, seems to be one of the hottest candidates on the market. At least three of the five teams with openings — Broncos, Cardinals, Texans — have asked permission to speak with Payton, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. But Payton certainly won’t be alone. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans figures to be a sought after first-time candidate while even Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has been included in speculation.

Anyway, we’ve ranked the open positions from worst to first based on a number of criteria including draft picks, financial flexibly, ownership and current rosters.

Check it out:

5. Arizona Cardinals

Estimated cap space available, per Spotrac: $21.9 million

It feels like the Cardinals are entering a full-fledged rebuild. Arizona’s general manager stepped down and Kliff Kingsbury was fired. Kyler Murray, perhaps the only true franchise quarterback among teams that currently have an opening, is set to miss a majority of the 2023-23 season after tearing his ACL in mid-December. There are questions with Murray, too. Among them, will he be the same dual-threat signal-caller after tearing his ACL? Also, might Murray seek a trade if the Cardinals move on from All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins? Arizona reportedly is planning to trade Hopkins this offseason. We’ve also seen immaturity from Murray in the past. Arizona, which possesses the No. 3 overall pick, has its own draft assets along with finances to entice a coach, who could have more control considering the GM opening. But the Cardinals, in a NFC West seemingly controlled by the San Francisco 49ers and budding Seattle Seahawks group, might offer more questions than others.

4. Houston Texans

Estimated cap space available, per Spotrac: $41.8 million

Recently an organization of dysfunction, Houston could serve as an enticing option for a first-year head coach given the potential for a quick rebuild with the amount of draft capital. With the Deshaun Watson shadow dissipating, the Texans have five of the draft’s top 74 picks including Nos. 2, 12 and 34. Houston should be able to a get franchise quarterback and two impactful players with those selections. The Texans also have the most cap space of any team on this list. However, the temperament of owner Cal McNair — the Texans have fired two coaches in two years — might cause some to proceed wit caution. And besides a few players like cornerback Derek Stingley and running back Dameon Pierce, the Texans roster offers a lot to be desired.

3. Indianapolis Colts

Estimated cap space available, per Spotrac: $20.2 million

The Colts largely underwhelmed this season after entering the campaign favored to win the AFC South and make the playoffs. Instead, the post-Andrew Luck quarterback carousel in Indianapolis picked up and spit out Matt Ryan, the latest veteran signal-caller to look incapable. The limbo of general manager Chris Ballard is another aspect which makes this tricky. On the plus side, while the Colts have a major quarterback question to answer moving forward, there remains some optimistic for Indianapolis. The Colts play in a division without a dominant team and still have plenty of talent including running back Jonathan Taylor, multi-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, linebacker Shaquille Leonard, All-Pro pass rusher DeForest Buckner and others. It’s arguably the best roster of any team with an opening. Additionally, the Colts have the No. 4 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft and all future first- and second-round picks through at least 2026. They also have a fair amount of Jim Irsay’s money to spend to offseason.