Ravens Fans Worried After Lamar Jackson Doesn’t Travel For Playoffs

Lamar Jackson’s place within the Baltimore Ravens’ future plans is uncertain, which means each and every new report fuels speculation.

The latest report came during Baltimore’s wild-card matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, as it was mentioned on NBC’s broadcast that Jackson did not travel with the team for the game. Given the fact he is on an expiring contract and will become a free agent this offseason, the report has left Ravens fans worried, confused and angry.

There were some people who reacted rationally to the news, however.

It should be noted that Jackson has not traveled with the team since being injured, only joining the team on the sidelines during home games.

Jackson has not played since Week 13, injuring his knee and having his availability seemingly fluctuate every week. While some people believe he should be playing, Jackson’s consistent unavailability has fueled speculation he could soon be on his way out the door. The Ravens have made it clear they hope to retain him, however.

Only one thing is for certain, the rumors won’t stop until Jackson’s next contract is signed.

