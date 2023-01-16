Ravens Fans Worried After Lamar Jackson Doesn’t Travel For Playoffs

Lamar Jackson’s place within the Baltimore Ravens’ future plans is uncertain, which means each and every new report fuels speculation.

The latest report came during Baltimore’s wild-card matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, as it was mentioned on NBC’s broadcast that Jackson did not travel with the team for the game. Given the fact he is on an expiring contract and will become a free agent this offseason, the report has left Ravens fans worried, confused and angry.

Kind of strange that he?s not traveling. Don?t want to speculate but it?s not really a good sign of things to come. — Daryl Turner (@deturner70) January 16, 2023

Definitely deserving of the largest contract in NFL history… — Alasandro Alegré (@ChrundleTheGrt) January 16, 2023

Lol? he gone — Andrew Moser (@Andrew_Moser_) January 16, 2023

He?s so checked out — Edgar (@tumyachesurvivr) January 16, 2023

Awesome TEAM PLAYER! LoL He's already gone. He HAD to be there to help motivate his teammates! Unreal this CLOWN!! — Billz (@CdnBillz) January 16, 2023

Yea really shows his commitment and leadership to his team! Just trade him please! — Zach Missel (@ZachMizz) January 16, 2023

There were some people who reacted rationally to the news, however.

Why would he travel wit the team if he has a hurt knee anyways. Ppl making this a big deal for nothing. — Jordin Manson (@jordinx75) January 16, 2023

He didn't travel with the team last week either. A lot of injured players don't travel with the team. Tua didn't go to Buffalo. This is a non story — Josh Riley (@alltime_josh) January 16, 2023

It should be noted that Jackson has not traveled with the team since being injured, only joining the team on the sidelines during home games.

Jackson has not played since Week 13, injuring his knee and having his availability seemingly fluctuate every week. While some people believe he should be playing, Jackson’s consistent unavailability has fueled speculation he could soon be on his way out the door. The Ravens have made it clear they hope to retain him, however.

Only one thing is for certain, the rumors won’t stop until Jackson’s next contract is signed.