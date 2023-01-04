Red Sox Announce Major League Coaching Staff For 2023 Season

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday announced their major league coaching staff for the 2023 season.

The group under manager Alex Cora remains largely unchanged, with the exception of Kyle Hudson, who joins Boston as the club’s new first base coach and outfield instructor.

Here’s the full Red Sox coaching staff:

Alex Cora, manager

Ramón Vázquez, bench coach

Dave Bush, pitching coach

Kevin Walker, bullpen coach

Pete Fatse, hitting coach

Luis Ortiz, assistant hitting coach/interpreter

Ben Rosenthal, assistant hitting coach

Kyle Hudson, first base coach and outfield instructor

Carlos Febles, third base coach and infield instructor

Andy Fox, field coordinator

Jason Varitek, game planning coordinator and catching coach

The Red Sox are scheduled to open the 2023 regular season March 30 against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Boston went 78-84 and finished in last place in the American League East in 2022.

It’s been an interesting offseason for the Red Sox, with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom looking to improve the roster with an eye toward returning to contention in 2023. Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi left, signing with the San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers, respectively, in MLB free agency, but Boston added several players, including Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin and Corey Kluber.