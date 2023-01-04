Red Sox Announce Major League Coaching Staff For 2023 Season

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday announced their major league coaching staff for the 2023 season.
The group under manager Alex Cora remains largely unchanged, with the exception of Kyle Hudson, who joins Boston as the club’s new first base coach and outfield instructor.
Here’s the full Red Sox coaching staff:
Alex Cora, manager
Ramón Vázquez, bench coach
Dave Bush, pitching coach
Kevin Walker, bullpen coach
Pete Fatse, hitting coach
Luis Ortiz, assistant hitting coach/interpreter
Ben Rosenthal, assistant hitting coach
Kyle Hudson, first base coach and outfield instructor
Carlos Febles, third base coach and infield instructor
Andy Fox, field coordinator
Jason Varitek, game planning coordinator and catching coach
The Red Sox are scheduled to open the 2023 regular season March 30 against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Boston went 78-84 and finished in last place in the American League East in 2022.
It’s been an interesting offseason for the Red Sox, with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom looking to improve the roster with an eye toward returning to contention in 2023. Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi left, signing with the San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers, respectively, in MLB free agency, but Boston added several players, including Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin and Corey Kluber.