Red Sox Fans Will Love Kiké Hernández’s Reaction To Justin Turner Signing

Justin Turner officially became a member of the Red Sox on Friday.

Boston designated Darwinzon Hernandez for assignment to make room for Turner on the 40-man roster, who signed a one-year deal with a player option in 2024. Turner is a two-time All-Star and 2020 World Series champion. He also reunites with former Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Kiké Hernández and Kenley Jansen, who also signed with the Red Sox this offseason.

The former Dodgers teammate was pumped for Turner’s arrival to Boston.

“Don’t worry guys! He’s in good hands!” Hernández quote tweeted on a Dodgers tweet saying goodbye to Turner.

Don?t worry guys! He?s in good hands!! ? https://t.co/HmSpaFUslz — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) January 6, 2023

The Red Sox also posted a highlight reel of the best moments with Hernández and Turner.

On his Instagram story, Hernández wrote, “Red on red on red! Fenway about to have a new fan favorite.”