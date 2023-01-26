Red Sox Legend Pedro Martinez Gave This Advice To Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello is learning from one of the all-time greatest as he prepares for his first full season with the Red Sox.

Bello effectively has been under the wing of legendary Boston pitcher Pedro Martinez since he joined the Red Sox organization as an international free agent in 2017. The 23-year-old and Martinez came together for a workout last month — something Bello called a “great experience” — and the session included words of wisdom from the Hall of Fame right-hander.

“He said, basically, ‘Just don’t be afraid out there,'” Bello told reporters at Red Sox Winter Weekend last week, per MLB.com’s Ian Brown. “‘Just throw what you’re going to throw with conviction.'”

Bello explained Martinez focused on the former’s high fastball and slider when they worked together in the Dominican Republic on Dec. 19. The young righty also touted a “newer edition” curveball, a pitch he’s “looking forward to using” in the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Expectations should be tempered for Bello, who only pitched for the Red Sox for a few months last year and still is in the process of cutting his teeth at the big-league level. But for what it’s worth, those within Boston’s clubhouse seem to believe Bello could be bound for big things in the upcoming campaign.