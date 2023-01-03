Red Sox Newcomers, Returners Make Uniform Number Changes

In a sign that the Major League Baseball season is inching closer, the Boston Red Sox have updated their roster to reflect a number of uniform changes and updates.

A few weeks after seeing pitcher Garrett Whitlock switch his uniform number, Boston saw a number of newcomers be assigned new numbers while a pair of returning contributors from 2022 made changes.

Jarren Duran, who wore No. 40 in brief stints over the last two seasons, made the switch to No. 16, which was previously worn by Franchy Cordero and most notably worn by Andrew Benintendi in recent seasons. Josh Winckowski made the change from No. 73 to No. 25, which was occupied by catcher Kevin Plawecki over the last three seasons and most notably worn by Mike Lowell and Tony Conigliaro. Connor Wong also made a switch, changing his No. 74 to No. 12, which was worn by Mike Napoli and Brock Holt during the Red Sox’s two World Series runs in the 2013 and 2018.

Free-agent additions Kenley Jansen (No. 74), Masataka Yoshida (No. 7), Chris Martin (No. 55) and Joely Rodríguez (No. 57) were all officially assigned their numbers as well.

Wyatt Mills, Chris Murphy, Brandon Walter, David Hamilton, Ceddanne Rafaela, Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu — all of whom were added to the Red Sox’s 40-man roster this offseason — still have yet to be assigned numbers.