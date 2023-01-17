Red Sox Trade Pitcher Connor Seabold To NL West Club

The Red Sox announced a trade with a National League West club Tuesday.

Boston will trade right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold to the Rockies for a player to be named later or cash consideration.

The Red Sox designated the 26-year-old for assignment last Thursday to make room for Corey Kluber on the 40-man roster. Colorado has not announced a subsequent move to make room for Seabold on their 40-man roster.

The right-hander spent most of 2022 with Triple-A Worcester. He went 8-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 86 2/3 innings, along with 89 strikeouts. He made six career Major League appearances with Boston, allowing 25 earned runs in 21 1/3 innings with 19 strikeouts.

Seabold will compete for an opportunity on the Rockies rotation in 2023.