Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Gives Hilarious Winter Classic Weather Report

Red Sox nation knows how much of a treasure Kiké Hernández is, and Bruins fans got a taste of it Monday.

The Boston center fielder was at Fenway Park not for baseball but for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic. The Black and Gold take on the Pittsburgh Penguins, but prior to 2 p.m. ET puck drop, a weather report was provided by “Kiké the weather man.”

“As you can see here, we’re in Boston,” Hernández said. “This dark cloud that you see here, don’t worry about it. It don’t matter. We got 0% chance of precipitation. We got some snow on the ground, but we’ll talk about that later. As you can see, there’s a high of 49 and a low of 32. It’s approximately about 60 degrees warmer than it was last year. Maybe that’s nice for you guys, but for a kid from Puerto Rico, it’s still really cold.”

Heading out to a different part of the park, Hernández continued: “Here we are continuing with the weather report. As you can see, there’s a lot of snow on the ground. Hopefully, this snow lets us get the game in. Perfect weather for the bear, grizzly bear. I don’t know if that’s a grizzly bear. We don’t have bears in Puerto Rico. But we got some penguins here. We brought them all the way from Alaska. So here we are. We exported the penguins just like they exported me. As you can see, there’s snow on the ground. It’s a beautiful day in Boston. Puck drop.”

Red Sox and Bruins fans can agree Hernández knows what his next profession will be after his Major League Baseball career.