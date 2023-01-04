Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Tweets After Reported Rafael Devers Extension

Boston Red Sox fans weren’t the only ones who took to Twitter following the blockbuster reports surrounding Rafael Devers on Wednesday.

The Red Sox made their biggest offseason splash which retained one homegrown favorite in the process. Boston and Devers reportedly agreed on an 11-year extension worth $331 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. And while it sparked a collectively rejoiced reaction from the Red Sox faithful, it wasn’t the fans who expressed their excitement.

Red Sox teammate Kiké Hernández, like many fans, approved of the move.

Hernández also provided a very supportive and suitable Twitter reaction shortly after the news:

Hernández and Devers have shared the field for the previous two seasons with the Red Sox. In Boston, Hernández has watched Devers blossom to greater heights and notch back-to-back American League All-Star honors.

Last season, after Devers crushed 27 home runs, he earned his first-career Silver Slugger Award. The 26-year-old also batted .295/.358/.521 with 42 doubles and 88 RBIs in 141 games played.