It’s hard to believe Jake DeBrusk did what he did while injured at the 2023 Winter Classic.

The Boston Bruins emerged victorious at Fenway Park as they defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

DeBrusk scored both of the Bruins’ two goals in the contest before being placed on long-term injured reserve later in the week.

For more, check out the “Boost Moment of the Week” in the video above, presented by Awaken180 Weight Loss.