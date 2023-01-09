Richard Sherman Rips Cardinals After Kliff Kingsbury Firing

The Arizona Cardinals on Monday fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The news wasn’t all that shocking, seeing as Arizona went 4-13 during the 2022 NFL season, but it’s certainly been a rapid fall from grace after the Cardinals less than a year ago signed Kingsbury to a contract extension through the 2027 campaign.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out that tidbit Monday while adding the Cardinals still never have had a head coach last longer than six years despite the franchise existing for more than 100 years.

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman then took the opportunity to pile on, tweeting, “Tell me your a poorly run franchise without saying your a poorly run franchise.”

The Cardinals hired Kingsbury before the 2019 season. He led Arizona to a 28-37-1 record during his four seasons, which included one playoff appearance — a wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams last season after going 11-6 during the regular season. The Cardinals became synonymous with late-season collapses throughout his up-and-down tenure.

The Cardinals also announced Monday that general manager Steve Keim has decided to step away from his position “in order to focus on his health.” Keim, like Kingsbury, had signed a contract extension through the 2027 season.