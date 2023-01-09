Robert Kraft Sent This Strong Message To Patriots Fans After Elimination

Like most fans of his franchise, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was not pleased with the way New England performed this season.

After winning 10 games and qualifying for the playoffs in 2021, the Patriots regressed, sliding to 8-9 and missing out on the postseason with a 35-23 loss to the AFC East rival Bills on Sunday.

One day after the season-ending defeat in Buffalo, Robert Kraft and team president Jonathan Kraft penned a letter to Patriots season-ticket holders acknowledging the team underperformed in 2022 and pledging to make “critical evaluations of all elements of our football operation” to ensure a return to the playoffs in 2023.

Here is the Krafts’ message in full, as shared by 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Joe Murray:

“Unfortunately, our season ended sooner than we hoped (Sunday) afternoon in Buffalo. While we always want to be playing games with playoff implications in Week 18, our expectation was to perform better throughout the season and to advance through the playoffs. We can assure you that no one in our organization is satisfied with the results from this past season.

“In the weeks ahead, we will be making critical evaluations of all elements of our football operation as we strive to improve and return to the playoffs next year.

“When we welcome you back for the 2023 season, we anticipate presenting you with an improved product on the field, as well as many exciting new features and additions to Gillette Stadium. You have helped create a dominant home-field advantage over the past 20 years and we look forward to creating many more memorable moments in the years ahead.