Robert Williams Brings ‘Level Of Joy’ To Celtics In First Start Of Season

Trying to find an issue with the Boston Celtics’ incredible start this season is difficult. So much that it feels like any problems have arrived via fabrication.

Take the case for starting Robert Williams III, for instance. Boston’s center returned from offseason knee surgery on Dec. 16 and has looked tremendous off the bench since. In 10 games, the 25-year-old has averaged 7.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, helping turn around a previously struggling Celtics defense.

With Marcus Smart missing Monday night’s 107-99 victory over the Chicago Bulls with knee soreness, Williams slotted back into the starting lineup and brought something different for Boston.

“He was great,” Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla said Monday, per NBC Sports Boston video. “I think he brought a level of joy to our team, just because of how unselfish he is and the plays he’s able to make on both ends of the floor.

“I thought our spacing was better with our big lineup. That’s something that we’re going to continue to work on.”

Despite playing well in limited minutes off the bench, some were pining for Williams’ return to the starting five. Considering the Celtics went 5-4 with the big man off the bench, the requests were understandable. Jayson Tatum even got in on asking for more playing time with Williams.

Perhaps a successful return can influence a more permanent change.