Robert Williams Dunk Causes Lengthy Delay In Celtics-Nuggets Game

The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets entered their Sunday matchup looking to play a quick game, both on a get-away day as they have games in different cities over the next couple of days.

It looked like they were going to get one, then Robert Williams III had to go and ruin it.

Late in the fourth quarter of the matchup, Williams caught a lob and slammed it home. A fairly routine thing in the life of the Celtics center, only this time it was different. Williams broke the rim, knocking it slightly off level and causing a near-40 minute delay.

The workers at Ball Arena in Denver struggled to get the issue resolved, trying to knock it back level before eventually taking the rim off entirely and replacing it with a new one. The Celtics and Nuggets didn’t have much to do during the delay, causing for some funny moments.

The Celtics made fun of the entire situation.

Marcus Smart took a seat at the free throw line and didn’t move throughout the entire ordeal.