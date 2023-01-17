Russell Gage Shares ‘Doing Great’ After Scary Injury Vs. Cowboys

After what initially looked to be a scary on-field injury Monday night, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Russell Gage is on the mend.

Gage was carted off the field at Raymond James Stadium with just under three minutes remaining in Tampa Bay’s wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys. He was later taken to the hospital and evaluated for both a concussion and neck injury after absorbing a hit to the back of the head from Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson.

Gage took to social media to provide an update on his recovery Tuesday afternoon shortly after the Buccaneers released a statement.

“I appreciate all the texts, calls, thoughts and prayers you all have expressed towards my family and I,” Gage tweeted. “I just wanted to let you all know that I’m doing great and in great spirits. Thank you!”

The Buccaneers on Tuesday shared that Gage, who went down awkwardly before absorbing the contact from behind, had movement in all extremities.

The Cowboys 31-14 victory Monday concluded the season for Tom Brady and company, but it nevertheless is great to hear about Gage’s status improving.