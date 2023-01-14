Seahawks-49ers Live Stream: Watch NFL Wild Card Game Online, On TV

The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs has a divisional feel to it, beginning with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

The NFC West rivals open up the postseason Saturday with the second-seeded 49ers (13-4) hosting the No. 7 Seahawks (9-8) at Levi’s Stadium at 4:30 p.m. ET. San Francisco won both regular-season meetings against Seattle, who needed an overtime win in Week 18 over the Los Angeles Rams, plus some help, to clinch a playoff berth.

Brock Purdy looks to keep his record as a starting quarterback unblemished, as since taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, the seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has gone a perfect 6-0.

On the other hand, Geno Smith will try to dig down for some more magic and continue his spectacular turnaround. After starting just five games over the previous six years, Smith started in all 17 games this season for the Seahawks while completing a league-leading 69.8% of his passes for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Seahawks-49ers game online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

