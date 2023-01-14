Sean McVay’s First Comments After Return As Rams Head Coach

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay had a lot to contemplate this past week.

McVay was in a questionable state in regard to his future with the Rams next season. Despite having previously signed a contract extension to keep him in Los Angeles until 2026, McVay became a looming question mark — one of several for the Rams. Los Angeles failed miserably to defend its Super Bowl title, courtesy of a 5-12 record.

However, McVay didn’t even allow the NFL playoffs to begin before he made his choice. On Friday, reports confirmed McVay would indeed return as head coach next season. And the 36-year-old followed that decision with some context.

“I wanted to take some time to really know I could restore and renew the passion and zest I need, after leaning on family and friends and taking time to reflect it became clear to me,” McVay told FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer. “I don’t want to run away from adversity, I want to run through it.”

Since McVay joined the Rams in 2017, he’s led Los Angeles to a 60-38 record with two Super Bowl appearances. His most recent run was by far the worst within his Rams tenure. In fact, it was the organization’s worst season since 2016 (4-12) — before McVay was hired.

Granted, luck certainly was on Los Angeles’ side. The Rams endured a slew of injuries which included quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald. That trio didn’t last beyond Week 12.