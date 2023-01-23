Shannon Sharpe Apologizes For Altercation At Lakers-Grizzlies

FOX Sports host Shannon Sharpe took time during Monday’s episode of “Undisputed” to apologize for his role in the bizarre dispute with members of the Memphis Grizzlies during Friday’s Los Angeles Lakers game.

Sharpe, who was sitting courtside at Crypto.com Arena, needed to be separated by security and NBA officials as he got into an altercation with Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, star guard Ja Morant, other members of the Memphis team and Morant’s courtside father, Tee Morant. At the time, Sharpe told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that “it all started” with Brooks, who Sharpe criticized for being “too small” to guard LeBron James.

“As you probably have heard or have seen, Friday night at the Lakers game, I want to apologize for my behavior,” Sharpe said Monday on the FS1 talk show with Skip Bayless. “You know guys, I have preached for the last 6.5 years responsibility and accountability. I take full responsibly for what transpired. It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it.

“Me being the responsible person, me having that platform that I have and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong,” Sharpe continued. “I should have lowered the temperature in the arena and instead I turned the temperature up.”

Sharpe apologized to the Lakers organization, the fans in attendance and those watching, the Grizzlies organization and specifically to “fierce competitor” Brooks and Ja Morant. He also addressed his apology to his agency, his family and his FOX Sports family as well as James, who he is a major fan of.

“In that situation I was absolutely wrong,” Sharpe said.

"I take full accountability for what transpired. I was wrong."@ShannonSharpe apologizes & addresses his altercation at the Lakers-Grizzlies game: pic.twitter.com/RNFBydr5A6 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 23, 2023

Following the incident, Tee Morant told Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes that he and Sharpe “are good” and that he had “nothing but love for (Sharpe).” The two spoke after the incident as were shown embracing each other with a handshake and hug.