Six Takeaways From Patriots’ Season-Ending Loss To Bills

The Patriots’ lone kicking-game highlight came courtesy of longtime special teams captain Matthew Slater, who blocked a Bills player into a bouncing Patriots punt during what might have been the final game of his NFL career. That savvy play allowed New England to recover the ball, extending a fourth-quarter possession that ended with a Mac Jones interception.

2. Offense wasn’t biggest problem, for once

Deservedly maligned all season, the Patriots’ Matt Patricia-led offense actually looked functional for much of Sunday’s game.

They outgained Buffalo 341-328. Jones threw three touchdown passes, including two to wide receiver DeVante Parker, who caught six passes for 79 yards in his return from a concussion. Rhamondre Stevenson averaged 9.0 yards per carry, though he logged just six attempts. Patricia’s play-calling was on point in the first half, effectively employing more play-action than the Patriots typically utilize. New England converted on its first two red-zone trips against a Bills defense that leads the NFL in red-zone defense. Jakobi Meyers hauled in an acrobatic touchdown catch and had one of the Patriots’ two fourth-down conversions.

But an interception on the opening drive of the second half proved to be one of the game’s most important plays. With the score tied at 14-14, Jones efficiently drove the Patriots 60 yards in 10 plays before firing a pass to Nelson Agholor near the goal line that was picked off by star cornerback Tre’Davious White.

Agholor, who’d played just three offensive snaps to that point, did not make a competitive play on the ball. The big-money wideout closed out the season with zero catches on two targets over his final three games and almost certainly will not be back in 2023.

Jones threw two more interceptions in the fourth quarter, one of which bounced off Damien Harris’ hands. Finding a way to deliver more consistent offensive results needs to be an offseason priority for the Patriots.

3. McCourty goes out (?) with a bang

The Bills drove deep into Patriots territory as time wound down in the first half but came away emptyhanded, thanks in part to New England’s longest-tenured defender.

On third-and-10 from the Patriots’ 15-yard line, Allen faced heavy pressure from Matthew Judon and Christian Barmore and floated a pass that was easily intercepted by safety Devin McCourty.

The red-zone pick allowed the Patriots to head into halftime tied at 14-14. McCourty, who has said he will consider retirement this offseason, also had an end-zone pass breakup earlier in the game and a key fumble recovery later, diving on the ball after Jonathan Jones ripped it out of running back Devin Singletary’s hands.