Skip Bayless Makes Prediction About Tom Brady’s NFL Future

Skip Bayless believes Monday was Tom Brady’s last game with the Buccaneers, but not as an NFL player.

Brady’s football future has been a hot topic all season long and it’s about to be kicked into overdrive now that Tampa Bay’s 2022 campaign is over. The Bucs weren’t able to defend home turf in the wild-card round, suffering a 31-14 loss to the fifth-seeded Dallas Cowboys.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion didn’t offer any hints about his plans after the game, but the end of his postgame press conference did kind of sound like a farewell to the Buccaneers organization. Bayless believes Brady’s days in Tampa Bay are numbered, and the “Undisputed” co-host has an idea of where the legendary quarterback might land.

“I do not believe Tom Brady will retire off this night,” Bayless tweeted. “He’ll hang onto the 30-yard TD pass to Julio (Jones) and the near TD bomb to Mike Evans. He will play again — but doubtful it will be back with the Bucs. Raiders a distinct possibility.”

A recent report claimed Las Vegas plans to “aggressively” pursue Brady this offseason. This checks out, as the Raiders are moving on from Derek Carr and Brady has nearly two decades of experience working with Josh McDaniels. The Entertainment Capital of the World also is a pretty convenient place to live for someone with as many off-field endeavors as Brady.

Other teams rumored to be interested in the future Hall of Famer are the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers, though the latter might back off if Brock Purdy keeps winning.