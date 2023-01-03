Skip Bayless Tries To Clarify Damar Hamlin Tweet After Intense Criticism

Skip Bayless caught the wrath of the NFL community Monday night.

Football fans and media members alike witnessed arguably the scariest scene in league history during the Bills-Bengals matchup at Paycor Stadium. After making a first-quarter tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the turf and needed to have his heartbeat restored on the field before he was transported to a local hospital.

As viewers waited on bated breath for an update on Hamlin’s situation, Bayless took to Twitter and turned his focus to something far less important: the logistics of postponing a game between two of the AFC’s best teams this late in the season. Although the “Undisputed” co-host did acknowledge Monday night’s game felt “irrelevant” after Hamlin went down, the damage already had been done in the eyes of countless fans.

A few hours after the tweet, Bayless tried to clarify his initial statement.

“Nothing is more important than that young man’s health,” Bayless tweeted. “That was the point of my last tweet. I’m sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to.”

Shortly before 2 a.m. ET, the Bills revealed Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following the hit on Higgins and was in critical condition after being sedated.