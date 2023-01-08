Opening Kickoff Vs. Patriots Was ‘Spiritual’ For Josh Allen, Bills

After what the Buffalo Bills had to go through this week in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s collapse Monday night, it would have been understandable for them to take time in settling into their matchup with the New England Patriots.

Then Nyheim Hines happened.

Hines, who Buffalo acquired at the trade deadline to handle kickoff duties and utilize as a receiving back, returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown.

NYHEIM HINES' SECOND KICK RETURN TD OF THE DAY.



The moment sent Highmark Stadium into a frenzy, and set the tone for an eventual Bills win that would knock the Patriots out of postseason contention. More than any of that, it provided Buffalo with a moment to celebrate after a tumultuous week.

“It was spiritual. It really was,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said postgame, per team-provided video. “Bone-chilling. It was special… I can’t remember a play that touched me like that in my life. So, it’s probably number one.”

Allen also noted that Sunday marked the first kickoff return touchdown for the Bills since Oct. 2019, three years and three months prior. Hamlin, of course, wears No. 3 for Buffalo.