Stefon Diggs Responds To Criticism Of Bills Playoff Loss Reaction

Despite all of the hype, the Buffalo Bills failed to reach the Super Bowl for the third-consecutive season after falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC divisional-round game on Sunday afternoon.

Just like fans in Buffalo, star wide receiver Stefon Diggs wasn’t happy about the whole ordeal.

Diggs, who has lead the Bills in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns over the past three seasons, threw what can only be described as a temper tantrum — both during and after the loss. The 29-year-old was seen yelling in the direction of quarterback Josh Allen, before reportedly storming out of the stadium.

On Monday, he defended his reaction with a series of tweets.

“Want me to be okay with losing ? Nah,” Diggs tweeted.

“Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard ? Nah,” He continued, capping things off by saying, “It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result.”

Diggs isn’t the only person who has been forced to defend his actions, with Allen and head coach Sean McDermott each having to give explanations of their own.