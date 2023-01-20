Stephen Curry Not Impressed With Malcolm Brogdon After Celtics Win?

Stephen Curry saw zero reason to dish out any credit following Thursday night’s 121-118 Boston Celtics overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors.

More specifically, the Warriors star didn’t feel the need to praise Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Brogdon, who didn’t partake in last season’s deep Celtics playoff run, which ended in the NBA Finals, supplied another productive showing Thursday. He scored 14 points with seven rebounds, two assists and a block in a season-high 36 minutes off the bench for Boston. This contribution came on a night when Brogdon shot over 14% less from the field than his season average (47.9).

It was Brogdon’s second game against Golden State in a Celtics uniform. And during postgame interviews, Curry made one thing clear: He doesn’t care to credit the NBA’s best team (34-12).

When asked how Brogdon’s addition has impacted the Celtics this season, Curry offered a quick and to-the-point seven-word answer.

“You can get the answer from them,” Curry told CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning.

Now, was this Curry — who nailed a beyond half-court shot in the loss — genuinely unimpressed or a salty byproduct of the Warriors dropping below .500 (22-23)?