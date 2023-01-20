TD Garden ‘Energy’ Influences Huge Al Horford Performance

BOSTON — Someone turned back the clocks at TD Garden on Thursday night. At least it seemed that way given Al Horford’s performance in the Celtics’ overtime victory against the Golden State Warriors.

Horford, a 36-year-old big man in his 16th NBA season, played perhaps his best game of the season against Golden State. The five-time All-Star scored 20 points, grabbed 10 boards and came up with three incredible blocks in the contest, seemingly sparking each of Boston’s runs toward the comeback victory.

“I joked about Al, he came out and looked like he was 25 today,” Jayson Tatum said postgame. “Two days off, he needs more games with two days (off) in a row because he came out and set the tone. He really did, and we all followed behind that the rest of the night. Al was big for us the whole game.”

It was a fast start for the Celtics’ oldest player, as he scored eight of Boston’s first 15 points and got the TD Garden crowd on its feet with a huge chase-down block on Warriors guard Jordan Poole.

GO GET THAT, OG ? pic.twitter.com/g6dmczir3I — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 20, 2023

Horford didn’t just feed the crowd, however. They fed into his performance as well.