‘The Rock’ Salutes Travis Kelce After Chiefs Star Calls Out Mayor

Dwayne Johnson loved what he saw from Travis Kelce after the Chiefs won their third AFC championship in four years Sunday night in Kansas City.

Kelce made the most of every moment he had with a microphone following his team’s thrilling 23-20 win over Joe Burrow and the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium. The star tight end put an emphatic end to the “Burrowhead” talk, but that moment paled in comparison to his message for the Mayor of Cincinnati. Kelce told Aftab Pureval to stay in his lane and keep his mouth closed in wake of the latter’s weird trolling of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The eight-time Pro Bowl selection’s work on the mic earned a seal of approval from a legend in sports entertainment.

“My boy Trav out here cuttin’ Rock promos,” Johnson tweeted Monday. “Love it!! @tkelce Super bowl bound!!”

“The Rock” added: “My boy said what he said. I appreciate the venomous ‘shut yo’ over formal ‘shut your.'”

Kelce will have the opportunity to talk his talk again on the second Sunday of February when the Chiefs battle the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Who knows, maybe No. 87 will have some friendly jabs on deck for his brother, Jason, Philadelphia’s longtime center.